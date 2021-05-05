FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant weather ahead; rain chances return by Mother’s Day

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A cool front pushed through the area overnight, bringing a return to sunshine, pleasant humidity levels and lots of sunshine. While temperatures warmed up nicely through the afternoon, we didn’t have the typical swelter thanks to drier air moving in. This drier air, riding along northerly winds will allow for cooler temperatures to return this evening with overnight lows dropping into the middle to upper 50s.
Very pleasant temperatures in the morning will lead to a fast rise in temperatures through the day with plentiful sunshine for Thursday. Temperatures will eventually reach the lower to middle 80s by afternoon. We’ll still keep humidity levels in check tomorrow so it will feel delightful for anything outdoors with light breezes out of the north.
Friday morning will again start off very pleasant with temperatures in the upper 50s, warming up into the 80s by afternoon with another full day of sunshine. Moisture levels begin to increase over the weekend with just a few clouds for Saturday although rain chances hold off. A few showers begin to arrive by Mother’s Day, but the good news is that it’s not looking to be a washout.
A front will slowly approach the area, keeping the weather pattern unsettled most of next week as daily rain chances increase beginning Monday. Unfortunately, the upper-level pattern will send a series of disturbances across the Gulf Coast region. Timing these disturbances in the long-range is nearly impossible, but indications point to at least a round of rain each day next week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.