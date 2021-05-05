FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower humidity for this afternoon, plenty of sunshine to end the week

Stepping out the door this morning it feels completely different as dew points have dropped from the middle and upper 70′s into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s making it feel very pleasant. We can expect several days of this as high pressure is building in overhead and bringing us more northerly winds and drier air. Temperatures are also cooler this morning, but that won’t mean our afternoons will be as plenty of sunshine will help to warm us nicely. For this afternoon if you are wanting to mow the lawn or just get out and get some fresh air it will be picture perfect with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. This will be a common theme through the end of the week as temperatures will hold steady and we don’t have to worry about any chance of rain.