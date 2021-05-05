FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Lower humidity for this afternoon, plenty of sunshine to end the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - What a difference 24 hours makes as temperatures are anywhere from 10-15 degrees cooler this morning behind the cold front as well as lower humidity as you step out the door. Plenty of sunshine is in the forecast over the next several days as temperatures remain close to average in the lower to middle 80′s.
Stepping out the door this morning it feels completely different as dew points have dropped from the middle and upper 70′s into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s making it feel very pleasant. We can expect several days of this as high pressure is building in overhead and bringing us more northerly winds and drier air. Temperatures are also cooler this morning, but that won’t mean our afternoons will be as plenty of sunshine will help to warm us nicely. For this afternoon if you are wanting to mow the lawn or just get out and get some fresh air it will be picture perfect with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. This will be a common theme through the end of the week as temperatures will hold steady and we don’t have to worry about any chance of rain.
Cooler nights will also be around through Saturday morning as lows start off in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s each day as drier air remains in place before our winds begin to turn more easterly and southerly through the weekend. Highs are back into the lower to middle 80′s for Thursday and Friday shaping up a gorgeous end to the work week, which feels great considering the last few weeks have ended on a stormy note. Into the weekend changes arrive as southerly flow begins to return bringing back humidity. The first place we’ll notice it will be during the overnights as we go from the lower 60′s back into the lower 70′s, which will make for muggy starts once again.
If there is one positive it’s that the rain chances remain low for Saturday, but as Sunday approaches we see enough moisture that a few showers or storms could begin to return. It won’t be a complete washout so any outdoor plans you may have look to be okay at this point, but just keep an eye out as we get closer to the weekend. Daily storm chances return for next week as a slow moving front inches its way across the area with the best rain chances coming towards the middle and ending part of next week. For now enjoy the beautiful weather that is ahead and the lower humidity for the rest of today and the week.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
