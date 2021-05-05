Federal funding initiative could help SWLA tourism industry recover

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Last week, Gov. Edwards gave his recommendations for the more than three billion dollars the state is set to receive from the American Rescue Plan.
The plan, which is sure to be a focal point during President Biden’s visit to the Lake Area Thursday aims to rescue the economy.
The funding will not only help fix roads, bridges, and water infrastructure but will also benefit the tourism industry--an area that has faced a lot of challenges, especially in Southwest Louisiana.
”There’s not a single conversation that I have with a hotel or restauranteur in our community whose number one issue isn’t finding workers or finding help,” said SWLA Convention & Visitors Bureau President/CEO Kyle Edmiston.
The promise of more funding is something Edmiston calls a step in the right direction.
”It’s certainly an issue across the country but I think it’s more magnified here because of our housing issues and because of our displacement,” Edmiston said.
Since 2019, tourism revenue in the Lake Area has decreased by nearly 50 percent. Since the storms, Edmiston says the area has seen promise with the reopening of many staples.
”We’re starting to see events, just last week we hosted the LHSAA state softball tournament.”
In addition to $125 million to local visitor bureaus, Gov. Edwards is also recommending $20 million for the Louisiana Office of Tourism.
”To answer the question about what that means for Lake Charles CVB, really it’s just too early in the process,” Edmiston said.
In the midst of tackling a hiring shortage, Edmiston says the hope for our area is to be able to resume large events by the Summer, and as for federal funding, there are still more talks in the works.
”As we get into that legislative process, I think at that point, we’ll have a better idea of the financial impact that we will see here from those funds,” said Edmiston.
Due to the hurricanes, the SWLA Convention and Visitors Bureau hasn’t been able to operate out of its building on Lakeshore Drive. Plans are set to reopen by the end of the month.
