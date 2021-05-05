Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office offering free adult skills lessons for teens

By Patrick Deaville | May 5, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT - Updated May 5 at 8:40 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering free summer sessions for Sheriff Tony Mancuso’s “Reality Check” program.

The program is a one-day course that is taught by qualified deputies and is designed to teach teens transitioning into adulthood important life lessons.

The course covers topics such as, but not limited to:

  • Roadside Safety
  • Understanding Credit Scores
  • Dealing with Peer Pressure
  • Online Identity Protection

Summer classes are scheduled for June 9, 16, 23, 30, as well as July 7 and 14. 

The course is free for teenagers 14 and older. To register or get more information on the course you can call (337) 990-1312.

