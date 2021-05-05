Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office offering free adult skills lessons for teens

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is offering free summer sessions for Sheriff Tony Mancuso’s “Reality Check” program.
The program is a one-day course that is taught by qualified deputies and is designed to teach teens transitioning into adulthood important life lessons.
The course covers topics such as, but not limited to:
- Roadside Safety
- Understanding Credit Scores
- Dealing with Peer Pressure
- Online Identity Protection
Summer classes are scheduled for June 9, 16, 23, 30, as well as July 7 and 14.
The course is free for teenagers 14 and older. To register or get more information on the course you can call (337) 990-1312.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.