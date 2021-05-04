The week to thank your teacher

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s not only national teacher appreciation day but it’s national appreciation week.
Today and throughout the week, we honor educations across the country for the hard work that they’ve endured over the course of the past year, especially here in Southwest Louisiana.
The Calcasieu Parish School Board came up with the idea to let members of the public or students the opportunity to write thank you letters to teachers who have really impacted them this school year.
The coordinator for teacher and leader support, Julee Spann says that with everything we’ve gone through, it is so important to make sure our teachers feel appreciated.
“This year, more than any, the state has not changed our expectations on our students or our teachers and so our teachers are showing up every day making up for lost time or making sure the children have what they need to be ready for the next grade level. So, even with the loss or challenges that their daily life brings them when they go home, they come in and give it their all.”
What started as an idea has now erupted.
After combing through roughly 250 letters, they came up with the idea to surprise some of the teachers with their letters.
By random selection, the school board picked 20 thank you letters that spanned over roughly 18 different schools here in Calcasieu Parish.
The Public Information Officer for Calcasieu Parish School Board, Holly Holland says that at this point, teachers appreciate the reminder that every day still matters.
“We have so many teachers and staff that are not living in their homes and yet if you walk into their classroom you’d have no idea and I think that is such a huge testament to their commitment to students, commitment to their career and just their passion for impacting the lives of our students.”
The Calcasieu Parish School Board will be delivering the thank you cars throughout the course of the week.
