SWLA Arrest Report - May 3, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 3, 2021.
Spencer Dewey Conner Sr., 48, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; property damage up to $50,000.
Gene Allen Constance, 43, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana; theft under $1,000; property damage up to $50,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.
Derron Jammal Marshall, 32, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000; resisting an officer.
Derrick Wayne Bertrand, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing (2 charges); disturbing the peace.
Jasmine Jayda Nicole Guillory, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; theft under $5,000.
Brandon Leon Bates, 29, Glenmora: Contempt of court (2 charges).
Clevend Nmn McCraney, 35, Sulphur: Third offense DWI; first degree vehicular negligent injuring; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; resisting an officer; aggravated assault on a peace officer with a firearm; property damage under $1,000.
Hunter Chase Langley, 28, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse; property damage under $50,000.
Amber Dyvette Budwine, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Marquerite Renee Brignac, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); skimming lottery proceeds.
Adam Lawrence Borel, 40, Midland: Child endangerment.
Marquez Dequince Woodfolks, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Devin Danielle Keill, 30, Vinton: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.
Aaron Michael Daniel, 37, Lake Charles: Second-degree cruelty to juveniles.
Duane Khristopher Huntsberry, 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a Schedule II drug.
John Calvin Guillory Jr., 37, Iowa: Fraudulent portrayal of a law enforcement officer or firefighter.
