SWLA Arrest Report - May 3, 2021
By Patrick Deaville | May 4, 2021 at 5:15 AM CDT - Updated May 4 at 5:15 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 3, 2021.

Spencer Dewey Conner Sr., 48, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000; property damage up to $50,000.

Gene Allen Constance, 43, Sulphur: Possession of marijuana; theft under $1,000; property damage up to $50,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule IV drug; sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription.

Derron Jammal Marshall, 32, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft under $1,000; resisting an officer.

Derrick Wayne Bertrand, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; trespassing (2 charges); disturbing the peace.

Jasmine Jayda Nicole Guillory, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; theft under $5,000.

Brandon Leon Bates, 29, Glenmora: Contempt of court (2 charges).

Clevend Nmn McCraney, 35, Sulphur: Third offense DWI; first degree vehicular negligent injuring; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; resisting an officer; aggravated assault on a peace officer with a firearm; property damage under $1,000.

Hunter Chase Langley, 28, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse; property damage under $50,000.

Amber Dyvette Budwine, 39, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Marquerite Renee Brignac, 39, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); skimming lottery proceeds.

Adam Lawrence Borel, 40, Midland: Child endangerment.

Marquez Dequince Woodfolks, 19, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Devin Danielle Keill, 30, Vinton: Possession of stolen things under $5,000.

Aaron Michael Daniel, 37, Lake Charles: Second-degree cruelty to juveniles.

Duane Khristopher Huntsberry, 23, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a firearm by a felon; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a Schedule II drug.

John Calvin Guillory Jr., 37, Iowa: Fraudulent portrayal of a law enforcement officer or firefighter.

