Man who fatally shot 3 at Kansas Jewish sites dies in prison

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2015, file photo, Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., convicted of capital murder, attempted murder and other charges, gestures as Johnson County deputies remove Miller from the courtroom during the sentencing phase of his trial at the Johnson County District Court in Olathe, Kan. Miller, who fatally shot three people at Jewish sites in Kansas has died in prison, Monday, May 3, 2021, at the El Dorado Correctional Facility. (Source: Joe Ledford/The Kansas City Star via AP, Pool, File)