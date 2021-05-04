Loomis-Payton partnership continues the trend of trading up in the NFL Draft

“We had a lot of conversations with a lot of teams and look at the end of the day, I understand it. Listen, we were pick 28 that’s a long ways back. I think in the last 20 years, I think there’s only been four or five times where a team has gone from the 20′s into the top ten. So that’s pretty rare to begin with and for someone to do that they want a ransom and we’re about making a fair trade, but we weren’t interested in just giving up a king’s ransom for that move and wasn’t able to do it. I think there were a couple times where it looked like it was going to be considered and maybe happen, but it didn’t and look that happens a lot in this league and happens a lot during the draft,” said Saints GM Mickey Loomis.