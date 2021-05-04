FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms possible this afternoon, drier weather to end the week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The warm and humid mornings continue to roll on as temperatures once again are in the middle to upper 70′s with dew points back into the lower and middle 70′s. For our Monday we remained mostly dry with the exception of a few light sprinkles, but as we move into the afternoon our shower and storms chances will begin to increase.
Making your way out the door for work and school this morning you won’t need the rain jacket as the showers and storms remain well off to our north and west, but make sure to grab it or an umbrella because the afternoon commute looks to be a different story. A slow moving cold front will make its way across Southwest Louisiana this afternoon and will bring with it some storms and some of these could be on the strong to severe side as areas along and north of I-10 are under a low risk for severe weather. Areas further to the south are under a marginal risk, which doesn’t mean you couldn’t see a stronger storm it just means your chances are a little lower, regardless we need to stay weather aware today as all modes of severe weather will be possible with damaging winds the greatest followed by large hail and isolated tornadoes. Highs manage to reach the middle 80′s before the rain arrives around noon and into the early afternoon with strong southerly winds continuing to bring in plenty of moisture.
Changes are arriving for our Wednesday through Friday behind the front as our winds will turn more northerly and northeasterly, which will help to bring the humidity down a little and make it feel more comfortable. Temperatures won’t be cooling though as highs stay steady in the lower to middle 80′s right on into next week. Any outdoor activities you may have will be just fine as our rain chances remain very low through Friday before we see the threat of a few showers returning for the weekend and into the following week. High pressure will remain our driving force of weather and that means plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds from time to time.
For the weekend and next week, winds will slowly turn back out of the east and the south, which will increase our moisture values once more and bring back the chance for a few showers. Now rain chances remain around 20% each afternoon from Saturday through next Tuesday before a front moves in from the north and brings some better chances are showers and storms. For now though make sure to have the KPLC First Alert Weather App handy today in case any watches or warnings are issued.
