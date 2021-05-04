FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong storms possible this afternoon, drier weather to end the week

Making your way out the door for work and school this morning you won’t need the rain jacket as the showers and storms remain well off to our north and west, but make sure to grab it or an umbrella because the afternoon commute looks to be a different story. A slow moving cold front will make its way across Southwest Louisiana this afternoon and will bring with it some storms and some of these could be on the strong to severe side as areas along and north of I-10 are under a low risk for severe weather. Areas further to the south are under a marginal risk, which doesn’t mean you couldn’t see a stronger storm it just means your chances are a little lower, regardless we need to stay weather aware today as all modes of severe weather will be possible with damaging winds the greatest followed by large hail and isolated tornadoes. Highs manage to reach the middle 80′s before the rain arrives around noon and into the early afternoon with strong southerly winds continuing to bring in plenty of moisture.