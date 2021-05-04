First Alert Forecast: Slightly cooler mornings ahead thanks to a cold front, but afternoon will remain warm.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A tornado Watch is in effect for Allen and Beauregard parishes until 6 p.m. Tuesday, the rest of SWLA is not included. But scattered storms will remain through at least sunset especially north of I-10. As always you can track them using the KPLC First Alert Weather App on your smart phone.
A cold front will move through SWLA Tuesday evening, and this will bring a slight drop in humidity and morning lows over the next few days. This front also brought a line of showers and storms across the area, but as excepted the strongest storms remained north of I-10. Rain will be ending this evening by around sunset, and clouds will clear before Wednesday morning.
Temperatures will only be slightly lower with morning lows experiencing the biggest change. Lows through Friday morning will reach the low 60s and possibly upper 50s, while afternoon highs still climb into the low 80s. The humidity will be lower through Friday and that will make it feel more comfortable outside!
The humidity will be increasing by Friday into Saturday as southerly winds return. This will push morning lows higher, and we will begin to see some clouds moving across the area too. Rain chances will be 10% or less Saturday, but up to 30% Sunday.
Next week will see the warm and humid weather continue with a 30% chance of rain each day. That is until the next front arrives by the middle or end of next week and pushes rain chances higher.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
