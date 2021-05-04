Downtown Lake Charles hosts Spring Art Walk on May 8

The Art War competitions, in which teams of adult artists compete to create a mural in one hour in front of a live audience, will also be featured. Mediums and styles ranging from ink and brush to traditional oil and acrylic will be used as the audience gets to watch the entire creation process and vote with tip money to choose the winners. The competitors will create something that is inspired by the life and legacy of the late jazz singer and Lake Charles native, Nellie Lutcher.