Downtown Lake Charles hosts Spring Art Walk on May 8

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Downtown Lake Charles will be celebrating the arts this weekend during the Arts & Humanities Council of SWLA’s annual Spring Art Walk.
The art walk will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, May 8, 2021.
The free event will be focused on bringing back a unique bazaar atmosphere with a showcase of the visual, theatrical, literary, and musical arts that make the Lake Area so special.
Seventeen downtown businesses will be turned into pop-up galleries for the evening, complete with street performers, art competitions, and an extensive outdoor art market.
Residents and visitors will be able to tour historic downtown properties and businesses while enjoying drink specials, concessions, and live performances.
The Art War competitions, in which teams of adult artists compete to create a mural in one hour in front of a live audience, will also be featured. Mediums and styles ranging from ink and brush to traditional oil and acrylic will be used as the audience gets to watch the entire creation process and vote with tip money to choose the winners. The competitors will create something that is inspired by the life and legacy of the late jazz singer and Lake Charles native, Nellie Lutcher.
Participating venues with pop-up galleries for the Spring Art Walk include:
- Alexander Art Studio
- Barbers on Broad
- Bayou Blend Apparel
- Bespoke Hat, Co.
- Botsky’s
- Buffi’s Peauxboys
- Corner Market
- Gophr Delivery App
- Luna Bar & Grill
- Olive & Indigo
- The Parlor House
- Papersmith
- Pujo Street Café
- Pure Press Juicery
- Stellar Beans
- Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp
- The Villa Harlequin
The extensive outdoor art market will have over 35 vendors offering a wide variety of locally-crafted works, including paintings, prints, jewelry, ceramics, clothing, and much more.
Entertainment will include but is not limited to:
- The Deep End
- Morgan Allain
- Daneisha Davis
- Young Band Nation
- Wendy Boyett
- Barbe Drama Club
- Nasir Fiaz
- The Barbe High School Show Choir
The event will also have a designated KidZone.
A full list of exhibiting artists is now available on the Arts Council website at www.artscouncilswla.org, and maps can be picked up at each venue during the event.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.