Tornado warning expires for DeRidder, Rosepine, New Llano; tornado watch until 6 p.m.

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A tornado warning for DeRidder, Rosepine, and New Llano has expired. The warning was issued by the National Weather Service just before noon and was scheduled to last until 12:15 p.m.
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Parts of Southwest Louisiana are included in a tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service until 6 p.m.
Allen, Beauregard, and Vernon parishes are included in the watch, which covers all of North Louisiana.
A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for a tornado, according to the National Weather Service.
“TORNADO WATCH: Be Prepared! Tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area. Review and discuss your emergency plans and check supplies and your safe room. Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching. Acting early helps to save lives! Watches are issued by the Storm Prediction Center for counties where tornadoes may occur. The watch area is typically large, covering numerous counties or even states.”
A Tornado Warning means that a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar, according to the National Weather Service.
“TORNADO WARNING: Take Action! A tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar. There is imminent danger to life and property. Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If in a mobile home, a vehicle, or outdoors, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”
