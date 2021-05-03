Mississippi authorities stop Baker area suspect accused of killing 2, kidnapping baby

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WAFB) - A homicide suspect from the Baker area is now in the custody of police in Harrison County, Miss., WAFB’s sister station WLOX-TV reports.
The suspect, Eric Derell Smith, is accused of fatally shooting two people on the morning of Monday, May 3 in an unincorporated area of East Baton Rouge Parish near Baker, La. Officials also say Smith is accused of kidnapping a 4-month-old baby from the scene.
WLOX reports the child was taken to a local, Mississippi hospital after Smith was stopped, but there’s no word on the baby’s condition. WLOX reporter at the scene, Andres Fuentes, said Smith was holding the child and firing at police as he was being chased.
TFC Taylor Scrantz, a spokesperson for Louisiana State Police, told WAFB Eric Derell Smith had been spotted in Mississippi Monday afternoon.
“Law enforcement has located the vehicle and the suspect in Mississippi and are actively working to bring the incident to a peaceful resolution. We do not have any further information at this time.
Mississippi will be handling any investigation on actions that occurred in Mississippi and EBR will be able to speak on the investigation in Louisiana,” Scrantz said.
Smith is accused of fatally shooting two people on the morning of Monday, May 3 in an unincorporated area of East Baton Rouge Parish near Baker, La. Officials also say Smith allegedly left the scene with a 4-month-old baby.
Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) say they responded to the 2000 block of Richmond Avenue after a 911 caller hung up around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Investigators say they believe the shooting occurred during a domestic dispute and Smith allegedly drove off in a blue Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows.
Authorities say Smith is considered armed and dangerous. If anyone sees Smith, they need to contact law enforcement immediately.
This is a developing news story. WAFB’s Austin Kemker will have the latest on 9News at 4, 5, and 6.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.