SWLA Arrest Report - May 2, 2021

SWLA Arrest Report - May 2, 2021
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | May 3, 2021 at 5:12 AM CDT - Updated May 3 at 5:12 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 2, 2021.

Tabitha Renee Romero Leger, 34, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer (2 charges); contempt of court.

James Cody Trahan, 42, Lake Charles: Indecent behavior with juveniles.

Derrick Jerome Tillman, 33, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; operating a vehicle while under suspension.

Michael Lamar Gardiner, 28, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.

Jerry Lyn Howard, 60, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle while under suspension; ignition interlock device offense; possession of a schedule IV drug; unsafe vehicle.

Roger Hale Hutches, 59, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.

Rashard Nicholas, 32, Port Arthur, LA: Burglary; theft under $1,000.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.