SWLA Arrest Report - May 2, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 2, 2021.
Tabitha Renee Romero Leger, 34, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer (2 charges); contempt of court.
James Cody Trahan, 42, Lake Charles: Indecent behavior with juveniles.
Derrick Jerome Tillman, 33, Lake Charles: Fourth offense DWI; operating a vehicle while under suspension.
Michael Lamar Gardiner, 28, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling.
Jerry Lyn Howard, 60, Lake Charles: Operating a vehicle while under suspension; ignition interlock device offense; possession of a schedule IV drug; unsafe vehicle.
Roger Hale Hutches, 59, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse.
Rashard Nicholas, 32, Port Arthur, LA: Burglary; theft under $1,000.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.