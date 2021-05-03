School bus reported stolen from Lake Arthur High School later found in Opelousas

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A school bus reported stolen from Lake Arthur High School on Tuesday, April 27, was recovered that same day in Opelousas, officials say.
Chief Deputy Chris Ivey, with the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office, said the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office informed them that the school bus was found on Crooked Road.
“Video surveillance recordings showed a male in a blue jacket, a pair of gray and black Nike shoes, a pair of Beat headphones and a pair of Air pods,” Ivey said. “A second video recording showed the suspect as a white male, wearing a Santa hat, a blue jacket, red shirt, khaki pants, and a pair of Nike shoes.”
Ivey said St. Landry deputies reported that the suspect, Cody Wade Moore, 34, of Jennings, was found wearing the exact same clothing from the surveillance camera footage.
Moore was arrested by St. Landry deputies for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, then transferred to Jeff Davis and booked on simple burglary, theft, theft of a motor vehicle, and three counts of contempt of court.
