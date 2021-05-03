Police: Baker area double homicide suspect dead in Mississippi; baby that was allegedly kidnapped now in hospital

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WAFB) - A double homicide suspect from the Baker area is now dead and the baby the suspect allegedly abducted is in stable condition at a Biloxi area hospital, according to Biloxi Police Chief John Miller.
WLOX-TV, WAFB’s sister station in Biloxi, Miss., is reporting the suspect, Eric Derell Smith, died in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement after a police pursuit that began near the Louisiana/Mississippi state line.
The Harrison County Coroner confirms the suspect, died from multiple gunshot wounds. The shooting was one mile west of the Woolmarket exit on I-10 east in Harrison County, Miss. Smith was in the driver’s seat. The coroner says it was not a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The coroner told WLOX News as soon as the gunbattle ended, U.S. Marshals dashed in, grabbed the child and rushed the baby to the hospital. The child was shot, but was crying and in stable condition when he was moved from Merit Health in Biloxi, Miss. to USA Children’s Hospital in Mobile, Ala.
Smith allegedly fatally shot his ex-girlfriend and her nephew on the morning of Monday, May 3 in an unincorporated area of East Baton Rouge Parish near Baker, La., according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office. Officials also say Smith allegedly kidnapped a 4-month-old baby from the scene before heading to Mississippi.
TFC Taylor Scrantz, a spokesperson for Louisiana State Police, told WAFB Smith had been spotted in Mississippi late Monday afternoon.
“Law enforcement has located the vehicle and the suspect in Mississippi and are actively working to bring the incident to a peaceful resolution. We do not have any further information at this time.
Mississippi will be handling any investigation on actions that occurred in Mississippi and EBR will be able to speak on the investigation in Louisiana,” Scrantz said.
EBRSO deputies say they responded to the 2000 block of Richmond Avenue after a 911 caller hung up around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
Investigators say Smith entered the home on Richmond Avenue and fatally shot his ex-girlfriend and her nephew. Officials identified the two deceased victims as Christin Parker, 32, Brandon Parker, 26, both of Baker.
Investigators say they believe the shooting occurred during a domestic dispute and then Smith allegedly drove off in a blue Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows.
