Hobo Hotel hosts kitten shower

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Hobo Hotel for Cats hosted a kitten shower Sunday afternoon to gather donations for its tenants.
The Hobo Hotel is home to many cats of all ages. Betty Talbot was one of the three women who founded the nonprofit more than 20 years ago.
“I’d like to introduce you to Penelope,” Talbot said, showing off a cat. “Penelope is one of our older cats. We not only do a lot of adopting of kittens, but of older cats. We’re a no-kill shelter, so as long as long as Penelope lives, she has a home with us.”
That home was officially donated to the non-profit in December by Jim and Lana Bel. The Bels were honored with a plaque at the shower.
“It’s such a relief to us to know that now we have a permanent home,” Talbot said.
Like any non-profit, Hobo Hotel relies on the community’s support to continue operating. Talbot says this time of year is when they are most in need.
“This is when we usually get people in the community saying, ‘Can you take my kittens? This cat brought me kittens,’ Talbot said. “So, we end up with lots of kittens this time of year and so we thought let’s have a kitten shower.”
The shower is much like any other shower - guests bring in gifts, but in this case, it’s donations that the shelter needs to provide for the cats. This past year has increased the need even more so.
“After Hurricane Laura and Delta, we had such an influx of people bringing us cats that they’ve found in debris piles,” Talbot said.
The shelter also runs a foster program to help take care of some of the cats until more room opens up.
