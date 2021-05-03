FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier weather for today, stronger storms possible Tuesday

Heading into Tuesday we do see the risk of storms as our next cold front will be making its way across the region with the best chance of rain looking to come around lunchtime through the evening hours. There is also the risk for a few stronger storms with areas along and north of I-10 under a low risk and areas further south just under a general risk, but at this time we all need to stay weather aware throughout the day. All modes of severe weather will be possible from damaging winds, large hail as well as isolated tornadoes. The greatest risk as of now will be off to our north and east, but make sure to have a way to receive alerts should warnings be issued. After tomorrow the weather turns much calmer with sunshine returning as well as high pressure, which will keep things on the quiet side.