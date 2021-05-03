FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier weather for today, stronger storms possible Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Starting off the new week on a warm and muggy note as we are picking up where we left off last week as southerly flow has returned and that is leading to morning lows being well above normal for this time of year. The southerly winds have also contributed to plenty of moisture being around as dew points are sitting back into the lower and middle 70′s. We are however off to a dry start and for the majority of the day we will remain that way as our next system is still off to the west.
As you head out the door to work and school this morning you’ll be greeted with that humidity as well as a strong breeze out of the south as temperatures are sitting back into the middle to upper 70′s this morning. Winds will be a factor as we head throughout the day with sustained winds around 10-15 mph with gust up to 25-30 mph at times so much like last week we can expect the breezy afternoons to continue. So far this morning we have remained mostly cloudy to cloudy, but as we progress through the afternoon we can expect some sunshine to return and allow us to reach the lower to middle 80′s for the afternoon. A stray shower can’t be ruled out as we have the daytime heating this afternoon, but the higher rain chances return for Tuesday.
Heading into Tuesday we do see the risk of storms as our next cold front will be making its way across the region with the best chance of rain looking to come around lunchtime through the evening hours. There is also the risk for a few stronger storms with areas along and north of I-10 under a low risk and areas further south just under a general risk, but at this time we all need to stay weather aware throughout the day. All modes of severe weather will be possible from damaging winds, large hail as well as isolated tornadoes. The greatest risk as of now will be off to our north and east, but make sure to have a way to receive alerts should warnings be issued. After tomorrow the weather turns much calmer with sunshine returning as well as high pressure, which will keep things on the quiet side.
Through the ending of the week and into the weekend we can expect mostly sunny skies with a few clouds around from time to time with temperatures steady in the lower to middle 80′s. The humidity will fall just a little for us on Wednesday and into late week as winds remain out of the north before returning more easterly and southerly into next weekend. Rain chances remain on the lower side through next Sunday before we watch for a few showers and storms return by early next week. For now enjoy the dry weather for our Monday and keep an eye on our weather tomorrow.
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
