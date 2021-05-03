First Alert Forecast: Another cold front arrives late Tuesday, nice weather for the rest of the week...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Monday was a cloudy day and very warm with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 80s, but the heat index reached the low 90s! Those numbers will drop a little overnight, but it will remain warm and muggy with lows by Tuesday morning only reaching the mid to upper 70s! With the humidity being so high we could see some patchy fog and or areas of drizzle overnight, but neither should be a major issue.