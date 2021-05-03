First Alert Forecast: Another cold front arrives late Tuesday, nice weather for the rest of the week...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Monday was a cloudy day and very warm with temperatures topping out in the low to mid 80s, but the heat index reached the low 90s! Those numbers will drop a little overnight, but it will remain warm and muggy with lows by Tuesday morning only reaching the mid to upper 70s! With the humidity being so high we could see some patchy fog and or areas of drizzle overnight, but neither should be a major issue.
A cold front will approach SWLA late Tuesday and this will bring a line of showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon or early evening. The risk of severe weather is low, and is higher northeast of our area. Though one or two storms could reach severe levels if all the ingredients come together at the right time.
We will see clearing occurring behind the front and most of the clouds should be gone by Wednesday morning. Temperatures will only be slightly lower with morning lows experiencing the biggest change. Lows through Saturday morning will reach the low 60s and possibly upper 50s; while afternoon highs still climb into the low 80s.
The humidity will be increasing by Friday into Saturday as southerly winds return. This will push morning lows higher and we will begin to see some clouds moving across the area too. Rain chances will be 10% or less Saturday, but up to 20% Sunday.
Next week will see the warm and humid weather continue with a 20% chance of rain each day. That is until the next front arrives by the middle or end of next week and pushes rain chances higher.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
