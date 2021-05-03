Final week to catch the Curio-ddities Exhibit

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The art exhibit, Curio-ddities, is coming to an end.
Curio-ddities is an art exhibit that has been put on by the Henning Cultural Center since March.
The theme behind Curio-ddities is to showcase different unique art from people in SWLA.
However, it is not limited to just people in SWLA. There are actually a few out of state submissions.
In the art show, you can expect to see over 250 different pieces from roughly 40-to-45 different artists.
Assistant Director, Kat Godsey decide to curate this idea because she was worried about the status of the local artists.
“We wanted to kind of work on getting back into the swing of things. We were concerned about our local artists and whether or not they would gallery ready artwork so soon after everything that happened last year.”
So, she decided to incorporate different forms of art: 2D art, 3D art, heirlooms and more.
The exhibit will be open through May 8th Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, one to five p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
