Deputy accused of inappropriately touching girl

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A now-former Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy is accused of inappropriately touching a girl.
Detectives with the Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Saturday after receiving a complaint of indecent behavior with a juvenile against Deputy James C. Trahan, 42, of Moss Bluff, according to Kayla Vincent, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office.
Trahan was arrested on Sunday on one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $450,000.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso also fired Trahan on Sunday, Vincent said. Trahan worked as a correctional officer at the Calcasieu Correctional Center and had been with the department for approximately 15 years.
“I am very disturbed by this incident and sorry for the victim,” Mancuso said. “Our deputies take their oath seriously and the actions of Trahan are an embarrassment for our profession. Criminal activity will not be tolerated at our department.”
Det. Lauren Cowick is the lead investigator.
