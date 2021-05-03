CITGO 6 family hopes to meet with President Biden

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The six CITGO executives held in Venezuela for more than three years now have again been put under house arrest.
The move means better and healthier living conditions and treatment. Some see it as a gesture from the regime to the Biden administration.
Vadell family members are pleased their loved one will have better living conditions, but ultimately, they say there’s no justice until Tomeu Vadell is home in the states.
Dennysse Vadell says it’s been so difficult being apart from her husband of 35 years, Tomeu, but she’s overjoyed that he and the others are now living under better conditions.
“He was in this horrible cell where they didn’t even have running water,” Dennysse said. “They had no windows, natural light, so it’s a big change.”
Still, she and daughter Cristina say there is no justice until the men are set free after what the family says was an unjust, closed door trial.
“This is a very positive first step toward them coming home, but my father’s not home and this is not justice,” Cristina said. “We’ve still got an innocent man that’s been unjustly deprived of his freedom, and he needs to be reunited with his family.”
The family is happy President Biden is visiting Lake Charles and would like to meet with him.
“We need to get Tomeu home. He’s an innocent man. An honest innocent man shouldn’t be in this position,” Dennysse said. “We really and truly hope that President Biden can bring him home.”
They add as an industry leader, Tomeu would be an asset as the community rebuilds from the hurricanes.
The family thanks community members for their support and urges people to continue to bring pressure to bear on elected officials to help bring the men home.
