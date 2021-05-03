Barbe, St. Louis has strong showing on day one of LHSAA golf state championships

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC) - The LHSAA golf championships teed off Monday in the Lafayette area and Southwest Louisiana once again has a number of golfers poised to continue the area’s strong golf performances.
Below are the day one recaps of divisions with notable SWLA performers.
BOYS- DIVISION I
(Per LHSAA)- Griffith Dorr posted a stellar seven-under-par 65 and led three St. Paul’s golfers finishing in the individual top six to lead the Wolves to a big first-round lead here Monday in the first round of Division I boys’ competition in the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA State Golf Championships.
Dorr (32-33) carded seven birdies in a bogey-free round over the 6,516-yard par-72 Farm d’Allie layout and holds a two-stroke lead over Zach Robertson of Barbe (32-35—67) going into Tuesday’s final 18 holes. St. Paul’s teammate Kason Shaw stands in third place individually with a 34-34—68 score in Monday’s opening round.
Thanks to those scores, a 71 from Gil Ward and a 73 from Joshua Achord, St. Paul’s posted an 11- under-par 277 team score. That was good for a 15-stroke advantage over 2019 defending Division I champion C. E. Byrd, which was led by the even-par 72 of Duke Bowen.
Benton stands in third place at 294 and Catholic High-Baton Rouge is at 296 for fourth place going into the final round which will begin at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Eli Hill of Airline and Noah McWilliams of Benton both carded two-under 70 scores and are tied for fourth, while Reeves Pullin of Ruston and Ward are tied for sixth at one-under 71. Kyle Bennett of Zachary, Duke Bowen of Byrd, Garrett Trahan of Sulphur and Walter Anderson of Catholic-Baton Rouge rounded out the first-day top ten, tying for seventh at even-par 72.
BOYS- DIVISION II
(Per LHSAA)- Teurlings Catholic of Lafayette put four players among the top 10 finishers and used that balance Monday to grab the team lead in the Division II boys’ competition of the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA State Golf Championships.
Collin Duplechain (73), Dax Reaux (76), Cooper Edney (77) and Cooper Ware (78) finished third, tied for fourth, sixth and tied for seventh in the individual chase, giving the tournament-host Rebels a team 304 score over the 6,348-yard par-72 The Wetlands layout. That total was good enough for a six-stroke advantage over 2019 runner-up St. Louis Catholic going into Tuesday’s final 18 holes.
St. Louis got a big boost from Ross Anderson and George Trappey, who claimed the top two individual slots in Monday’s first round. Anderson shot a three-under 33 on the back nine and finished with a 37-33—70 score, while Trappey was one stroke back at 36-35—71.
2019 defending champion St. Thomas More stands in third place with a 317 score while Neville stands fourth at 338.
Zach Hardy and Jude Bourque of St. Thomas More posted 76 and 78 scores respectively to tie for fourth and seventh in the individual competition. Carter Rogers of Neville, Stephen Faucheaux of Holy Cross and James Stonecipher of St. Thomas More rounded out the top 10, tying for seventh with a 78.
BOYS- DIVISION III
Westlake’s Collin Jones sits 11th overall in the standings with a two-over 74. He’s eight strokes behind the leader Eli Ortego of Ascension Episcopal.
BOYS- DIVISION IV
Hathaway’s Jace LeJeune sits atop the Division IV leaderboard after a three-over 75. His total has him tied with three other golfers. Also in the top ten is Lacassine’s Dylan Duran. He’ll enter day two in eighth place, just eight strokes behind first place.
GIRLS- DIVISION I
(Per LHSAA)- Barbe of Lake Charles put its two counting players in the individual top 10 and used that performance to grab the team lead here Monday in the first round of the Division I girls’ competition in the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA State Golf Championships.
Isabella Bradley posted a 38-41—79 score and Isabella Callaba turned in a 45-46—91 card to give the Buccaneers a team 170 score in the first trip around the 5,679-yard par-74 Les Vieux Chenes layout and on the first day of the two-day state tournament.
That was good enough for an 18-stroke lead over a tightly-bunched field chasing runner-up honors. The next six teams were separated by only five strokes, with Dutchtown in second place at 188 and closely followed by Sulphur at 189, Mt. Carmel and Dominican at 190, St. Scholastica at 191 and Byrd at 193.
Sydney Moss of Byrd stands atop the race for the individual title after posting a one-over 38-37—75 score that included birdies on her final three holes. Sarah Meral of St. Scholastica, last year’s Division I individual runner-up, led before Moss’ birdie run and stands in second place at 38-39—77.
Bradley is in third place individually and Blair McKenzie of Mandeville and Victoria Stephens of Mt. Carmel are tied for fourth at six-over-par 80 entering the final round, which will begin earlier than originally scheduled at 7 a.m. due to impending weather issues Tuesday afternoon
GIRLS- DIVISION II
(Per LHSAA)- Morgan Guepet of St. Martin’s fashioned a six-under-par 68 score, a round that included five birdies and an eagle, and Isidore Newman claimed the team lead here Monday in the first round of the Division II girls’ competition in the Allstate Sugar Bowl LHSAA State Golf Championships.
Guepet was five-under through her first 11 holes and had only one bogey on the day in her 34-34 round over the 5,679-yard par-72 Les Vieux Chenes layout. She leads 2019 runner-up Liza Lapeyre of Isidore Newman by four shots after Lapeyre carded a two-under 38-34—72 score, and that pair is five shots ahead of the rest of the field.
Lapeyre’s score and the ninth-place 82 score of Fionna Marks helped Newman turn in a 154 team score, good enough for a five-shot advantage over Ursuline (159). Those teams are well ahead of the rest of the field, with Christ Episcopal standing at 185 and St. Martin’s at 187 in the team standings going into Tuesday’s final 18 holes.
Sophia Macias of Episcopal stands in third place individually at three-over 77, and Sarah Knight of Ouachita Christian and Sweden Ledet of Ursuline are tied for fourth at 78. Cassidy Lambert of Academy of the Sacred Heart-New Orleans, Arianna Blagrove of Ursuline and Alexis Gonzalez of St. Michael are one more stroke back and tied for sixth at 81.
DeQuincy’s Chelsey Shaheen posted the best score among Lake Area golfers with a 85, which has her sitting 11th overall in the standings.
