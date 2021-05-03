Academy donates equipment to some SWLA baseball fields

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Academy Sports and The Cotton Foundation have teamed up to purchase equipment that will replenish four USSSA fields in Southwest Louisiana.
The equipment at the Dixie Youth fields on Nelson Road were damaged by Hurricane Laura last fall. The donations include gloves, baseballs, T-balls, batting-Ts, catcher gear and more.
Regional Marketing Specialist for Academy Jason Trosclair says today’s donation is an important step for recovery.
“After such a tragic hurricane like Laura and everything that was done in this region, I personally am just so proud to be a part of, and I know Academy Sports and Outdoors and the Cotton Foundation are just so proud to be able to do this, so that these kids can get back to playing baseball,” Trosclair said. “It affects their future in so many ways.”
Academy Sports and The Cotton Foundation donated $5,800 for the new equipment.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.