SWLA Arrest Report - May 1, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for May 1, 2021.
Keliyn Terel Thomas, 30, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery: by burning; stalking; direct contempt of court.
Jackie Stelly Brame, 49, Iowa: Operating while intoxicated: first offense; stopping, standing or parking prohibited in specified places; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles.
Jervaughn Monte Augustus, 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); flight from an officer: aggravated flight from an officer; obstruction of justice; stop lamps and turn signals required on new motor vehicles; driving on roadway laned for traffic; operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Michael Storm Dennis, 30, Baytown: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; illegal possession of stolen things less than $1,000.
Marc Anthony Barrett, 35, Moscow: Turning movements and required signals; proper equipment required on vehicles; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.
Dawaine Deserek Frelot, 32, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.
Cora Beth Romero, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); obstruction of justice; domestic abuse battery; unlawful sales to persons under twenty-one.
Jacob Michael Tesko, 18, Vinton: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.
Michael Ryan Krautz, 22, Nederland, TX: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; obstruction public passage.
Kevin Allen Clophus, 37, Westlake: Operating while intoxicated: third offense; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles; operating vehicle while license is suspended.
Jaekwon Christopher Carter, 18, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less); prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.
Lashawn Faye-Lynette Williams, 37, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; aggravated battery.
Roy Anthony Charles: 35, Sulphur: Instate detainer; domestic abuse battery: child endangerment.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.