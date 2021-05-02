SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 30, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 30, 2021.
Jeremy Wayne Schexnayder, 38, Iowa: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia.
Demarcus Anthony Ardoin, 23, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule IV narcotic; produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic; criminal conspiracy; criminal mischief.
Anthony Paul Abshire, 55, LaPorte, TX: Out of state detainer.
Gregory Jerome Hill, 47, Houston, TX: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV; direct contempt of court; prohibited act: drug paraphernalia.
Jermaine Victorian, 18, Lake Charles: Produce, manufacture, distribute or possess with intent Schedule I narcotic.
Tiffany Diane Spike, 43, Houston, TX: Probation violation.
James Lewis, 70, Sulphur: Failure to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator.
Charles Casey Buller, 51, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; resisting an officer; criminal trespass.
Adrian James St. Romain, 38, Sulphur: Looting; theft of a firearm.
Taleshia Annette Hall, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule IV.
Eric Hardin Box, 48, Lake Charles: Operating while intoxicated: third offense.
Eric James Bessard, 46, Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.
Anthony James Nalbone, 39, Slidell: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.
Donisha Faye Hicks, 36, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Damarcus Javonte Arceneaux, 18, Crowley: Aggravated assault with a firearm; resisting an officer.
William Herman Owen, 42, Sulphur: Probation violation.
Kirk Russell Smith, 20, Albany, GA: Domestic abuse battery; criminal mischief.
Jason Paul Moore, 37, Vinton: Violations of protective orders (2 charges).
Richard Jeffrey Toerner, 48, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
John Calvin Lavalley, 27, Sulphur: Careless operation; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons, 1st offense; illegal use of controlled dangerous substances in the presence of persons under seventeen years of age; operating vehicle while license is suspended; possession of marijuana 1st offense (14 grams or less).
