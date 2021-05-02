Multiple agencies locate and transport man within 24 hours to safety

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office and multiple other agencies located and transported a man who was thought to be incoherent and lost to safety Saturday.
According to Allen Parish Sheriff Doug Hebert, the sheriff’s office responded to a trespassing incident Saturday, May 1, where the landowner located an unidentified male who appeared to be incoherent and lost.
Hebert says upon the arrival of deputies, the individual had walked away from the location, and it was learned the 49-year-old victim suffered from diabetic episodes and could be having medical issues.
With the assistance of Allen Correctional Center’s Chase Team, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Aviation Unit, LA Dept of Wildlife and Fisheries, Allen Parish Ambulance, and Allen Parish Fire District #2, the victim was located approximately 24 hours later in a densely wooded area, according to Hebert.
Hebert says the victim was transported by ATVs to a nearby ambulance where he was able to receive medical treatment.
Sheriff Hebert also sends out a special thanks to all responding agencies and personnel.
