LHSAA baseball playoffs: second round recap

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The second round of LHSAA baseball playoffs is mostly wrapped up, with a majority of the teams winning game two of their respective series.
Class 4A’s No. 10 DeRidder would fall to South Terrebonne thus ending their season. Then in Class 2A, the DeQuincy Tigers are tied in their series against No. 13 Many. Game three will be played on Monday to decide the winner of that series.
Final scores and highlights from our area baseball teams that were in playoff action today.
SECOND ROUND SCORES
Class 5A:
(1) Barbe 10, (16) Alexandria 0 (Game 2) - Buccaneers win series 2-0
(4) Sam Houston 6, (20) East Ascension 0 (Game 2) - Broncos win series 2-0
Class 4A:
(10) DeRidder 0, (7) South Terrebonne 9 (Game 2) Dragons lose series 0-2
Class 3A:
(5) Iowa 5, (12) Buckeye 4 (Game 2) - Yellowjackets win series 2-0
(4) Iota 13, (13) Grant 2 (Game 2) - Bulldogs win series 2-0
(2) South Beauregard 3, (18) Kaplan 2 (Game 2) - Golden Knights win series 2-0
(6) West Feliciana 7, (11) Westlake 0 (Game 2) - Rams lose series 0-2
(7) Brusly 7, (10) Jennings 6 (Game 2) - Bulldogs lose series 0-2
Division II:
(2) St. Louis Catholic 12, (15) Patrick Taylor 0 (Game 2) - Saints win series 2-0
Class 2A:
(8) Kinder 11, (9) Bunkie 2 (Game 2) - Yellowjackets win series 2-0
(4) DeQuincy 4, (13) Many 11 (Game 2) - series is tied 1-1, Game 3 to be played on Monday, May 3
(23) Vinton 4, (7) Fisher 6 (Game 3) - Lions lose series 1-2
(19) Lake Arthur 3, (3) Mangham 18 (Game 2) - Tigers lose series 2-0
(2) Rosepine 12, (18) Delhi Charter 2 (Game 2) - Eagles win series 2-0
Class 1A:
(2) Grand Lake 13, (15) Northwood - Lena 0 (Hornets advance to the quarterfinals)
(3) Merryville, (14) Haynesville - Game to be played on Monday, May 3
(10) Oberlin 12, Gueydan 5 - Tigers advance to quarterfinals
(9) East Beauregard, (8) Montgomery - Game to be played Monday, May 3
Class B:
(8) Fairview, (9) Glenmora - Game to be played Monday, May 3 @ 5:00 P.M.
(12) Pitkin, (5) Florien - Game to be played Monday, May 3 @ 6:00 P.M.
(3) Elizabeth 3, (19) Singer 1 - Bulldogs advance to quarterfinals
(2) Anacoco, (18) Lacassine - Game to be played Monday, May 3 @ 5:00 P.M.
Class C:
(9) Reeves 2, (8) Starks 3 - Panthers advance to the quarterfinals
(12) Evans 5, (5) Downsville 10 - Demons advance to the quarterfinals
(11) Hackberry, (6) Hornbeck - Game to be played Monday, May 3 @ 4:30 P.M.
(15) South Cameron 3, (2) Simpson 8 - Bronco’s advance to the quarterfinals
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.