901 Lakeshore Drive building to reopen Monday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury says the 901 Lakeshore Drive building will reopen tomorrow, May 3.
The facility is home to numerous Calcasieu Parish Police Jury departments as well as the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office, and offices for the State Fire Marshal and Louisiana Department of Health.
The police jury says the building was closed until further notice Thursday, April 30, due to a water line leak within the building.
