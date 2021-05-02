FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy; more rain ahead Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With most of Southwest Louisiana done with the rain and thunderstorms this afternoon, conditions remain on the warm and windy side as temperatures climbed into the 80s this afternoon. This muggy feel will continue into tonight as lows only drop into the lower to middle 70s. Through the evening, partly cloudy skies will remain along with occasionally gusty winds on the order of 15-25. Clouds begin to roll back in overnight but with minimal rain chances as we head into Monday.
While our Monday will start on a cloudy, breezy and warm note, some sunshine by afternoon will bring another warm day as temperatures climb into the middle to upper 80s by afternoon. Those strong southerly winds will again be gusty, especially by the afternoon, on the order of 15 to 30 mph at times. These winds are the result of a tightening pressure gradient on the heels of our next cold front set to push through by Tuesday evening.
Rain chances will quickly return Tuesday as this next front pushes through Southwest Louisiana, with a line of heavy rain and thunderstorms expected to move through the area by late-afternoon and into the early evening. There is a possibility of a few strong to severe storms, so we’ll be tracking this line closely as a heavy rain threat exists as well. Rainfall totals between 1 and 2 inches will be likely as this line moves through with rain coming to an end by late Tuesday night.
Our weather gradually improves through the day Wednesday which will mark the start of a longer duration dry period for the rest of the workweek. Only a slight chance of showers returns by Sunday. We’ll get to enjoy some pleasant evenings behind this front with lows dipping into the upper 50s to lower 60s Wednesday all the way through Saturday morning. Daytime highs remain pleasantly warm into the lower to middle 80s each day.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
