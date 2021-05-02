FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy; more rain ahead Tuesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With most of Southwest Louisiana done with the rain and thunderstorms this afternoon, conditions remain on the warm and windy side as temperatures climbed into the 80s this afternoon. This muggy feel will continue into tonight as lows only drop into the lower to middle 70s. Through the evening, partly cloudy skies will remain along with occasionally gusty winds on the order of 15-25. Clouds begin to roll back in overnight but with minimal rain chances as we head into Monday.