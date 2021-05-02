Cowboys split DH with UNO; lead series 2-1

With McNeese leading 2-1 going to the fifth, the Privateers got an RBI single by Pearce Howard to tie the game 2-2, then a two-run double by Luther Woullard gave his team a 4-2 lead. UNO added another run in the sixth to go up 5-2 but McNeese got two runs back in the bottom of the inning off a two-run, bases-loaded single by Harden to close the gap to 5-4.