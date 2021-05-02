Cowboys fall 13-10 in slug fest with UNO

LAKE CHARLES – McNeese and New Orleans combined to score 23 runs and 26 hits but unfortunately for the Cowboys, the Privateers came out on the winning end with a 13-10 victory as the two teams split the four-game Southland Conference series.
Each team pounded out 13 hits with four Cowboy players recording multiple hits. Left fielder Nate Collins led the McNeese offense with a 4 for 5 day at the plate that included a double and his first home run on the season.
The loss dropped the Cowboys to 21-23 overall and 14-13 in league play while UNO improved to 25-19, 20-12 in the conference.
Payton Harden added a 3 for 5 game with three runs scored while Peyton Johnson finished 2 for 4 and Jake Dickerson going 2 for 5.
McNeese starter Ty Abraham took the loss and dropped his record to 2-2. He was one of seven pitchers to take the mound for the Cowboys as they combined to throw 218 pitches. Abraham allowed four runs in four innings, walked three and struck out six.
UNO reliever Austin Acree, the second of five pitchers to take the mound for the visitors, earned the win and improved his record to 2-1. Privateer closer Caleb Seroski earned his second save in as many games and ninth overall by throwing a scoreless ninth inning.
UNO took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a two-out triple by Darren Willis that scored Hudson LaBorde.
McNeese tied it in the third after Harden hit an infield single then scored off a sacrifice lineout by Nate Fisbeck. The Cowboys went up 3-1 in the fourth when Collins blasted a two-run homer over the left-center field part of the fence for his first home run of the season.
The Privateers scored five runs in the fifth inning to take a 6-3 lead. The inning got started with a strikeout to Furr, but a wild pitch on the play allowed the third baseman to reach base. That was followed by a hit batter then a RBI single to Pearce Howard to cut the McNeese lead to 3-2.
Luther Woullard followed with a two-run single to give UNO back the lead at 4-3, then an RBI grounder from LaBorde scored a run to make it 5-3 and Salo Iza scored on a wild pitch to give the Privateers their fifth run of the inning and giving them a 6-3 lead.
UNO built a 9-4 lead in the sixth inning before the Cowboys rallied back in the bottom of the frame to
Peyton Johnson led things off with a single to right field. Reid Bourque scored him with his third triple of the season then Jordan Yeatts followed with a pinch-hit single to score Bourque and close the gap to 9-6. After that, Harden doubled to put runners at second and third and Clayton Rasbeary hit a sac fly to center field to score Yeatts, making it a 9-7 contest. Tré Obregon drove in the fourth run of the inning with a sac fly to right field to pull McNeese to within one run at 9-8.
UNO got those four runs back in the seventh inning with a four-spot to go up 13-8 but McNeese refused to lay down and rallied in the bottom of the eighth with two runs off a Fisbeck two-run rocket over the scoreboard in left field to cut the gap to 13-10. It was Fisbeck’s sixth home run of the season and 24th in his career. Fisbeck ended with three RBI, increasing his career total to 140 and moving him to No. 6 on the school’s career RBI list.
McNeese will hit the road next weekend when it visits Northwestern State for a four-game series before returning home May 14-16 against Nicholls to close out its home schedule.
