Coushatta Farmers’ Market reopens for first time since pandemic

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Coushatta Farmers’ Market reopened Saturday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
You can expect to find a variety of vendors, live music and even rock climbing for children at the market.
The Louisiana Tribal Chairman for the Coushatta Tribe, David Sickey, believes that today’s market was very encouraging for the future.
“To have the attendance that we have today, the amount of participation from vendors today, and we’re featuring live entertainment as well. It’s a sign that things are looking very positive and looking up. And that’s very encouraging.”
Vendors like Theresa Brooks have been attending the Farmers Market since 2011, and she is overwhelmed with excitement to be able to get out of the house for the first time in over a year.
“Since May of 2019, we haven’t been able to come out. So, it’s really neat to be able to come out, visit with people and try to make a little money.”
For others like Marvin Freeman, it’s the first time they have experienced a farmers market altogether.
“The people here are enjoyable, they’re nice, you know what I mean. I’m enjoying it since I first stepped on this property.”
The Coushatta Farmers’ Market is open the first Saturday of the month and is located in the heart of Elton at the Koasati Plaza at the corner of Hwy 190.
