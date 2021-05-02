Inside lane of I-10 near Vinton open

Inside lane of I-10 near Vinton open
Police say there is no estimated time of when the westbound lanes of travel will be reopened. (Source: LSP)
By Davon Cole | May 2, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT - Updated May 2 at 7:15 PM

VINTON, La. (KPLC) - The inside lane of 1-10 west near milepost 5 (Vinton) is closed while crews try and clear the remnants of an 18-wheeler crash. The outside lane remains closed until further notice.

In a Facebook post, Louisiana State Police say they are assisting a wrecker service with a 18-wheeler recovery on I-10 west.

Police says due to the extent of the work, both lanes of I-10 west will be closed, and all westbound traffic is being diverted onto LA 3063 (Vinton) to US 90 west.

Motorists can take LA 109 (south) and re-enter I-10 west.

You can visit www.511la.org or use the 511 mobile app for the most up-to-date road conditions or road closures.

