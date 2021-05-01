LHSAA Baseball/Softball playoffs Roundup

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Final scores and highlights from some of our area schools that were in playoff action tonight.
Two of our high school softball teams punched their ticket to their class state title games. Class 5A’s Barbe Lady Bucs and the Class 3A’s Lady Yellowjackets of Iowa. The Yellowjackets will square off against No. 3 Jena at 11 a.m. and the Buccaneers will take on No. 5 Airline at 3 p.m.
BASEBALL FINAL SCORES:
Class 5A:
(4) Sam Houston 3, (20) East Ascension 2
Class 3A:
(5) Iowa 4, (12) Buckeye 2
(7) Brusly 6, (10) Jennings 1
(6) West Feliciana 8, (11) Westlake 5
Class 2A:
(8) Kinder 7, (9) Bunkie 2
(2) Rosepine 20, (18) Delhi Charter 5
(3) Mangham 10, (19) Lake Arthur 0
Class 1A:
(2) Grand Lake 13, (15) Northwood-Lena 0
SOFTBALL FINAL SCORES:
(3) Barbe 6, (7) Pineville 3
(4) Iowa 11, (1) Grant 5
