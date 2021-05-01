Iowa softball falls 12-10 to Jena in Class 3A state championship

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Iowa Lady Jackets made their first-ever state championship game appearance although the school is still in search of its first title as No. 4 Iowa fell to the third-seeded Jena Lady Giants, 12-10.
It was an offensive battle as both teams hit multiple home runs, including Jena first baseman Tori Shirley’s game-tying grand slam in the fourth inning. An inning later Janasia Jones would earn her most outstanding player of the game award after hitting her second home run of the day, one that would give the Lady Giants their first lead of the day, 11-10.
Iowa jumped out in front with a two-run first inning thanks to a two-RBI double by Lesley LeBleu. The two teams would exchange runs until the Lady Jackets busted the game open with a five-run fourth inning to lead, 9-4. The inning was highlighted by Kylie Boudreaux’s three-run home run.
Jena would tie the game in the fourth on Shirley’s grand slam, before Iowa re-captured the lead in the fifth on an error by the Jena outfield. The bottom of the inning would see Jones’ two-run homer that would prove to be the game-winner.
Iowa finishes the 2021 season with a 24-6 record.
