Home runs, pitching carry Barbe to Class 5A state title over Airline

Arkansas commit, Nyjah Fontenot started the scoring for Barbe with a solo home run to open the fourth inning. Following a double by Southern signee Alana Marks, Madison Chretien would earn her most outstanding player of the game award with a two-run shot to left field that would give the Lady Bucs the 3-1 lead. Chretien finished the day with two of Barbe’s hits and two RBIs.