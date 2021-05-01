Home runs, pitching carry Barbe to Class 5A state title over Airline

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The third-seeded Barbe Lady Bucs only needed one inning worth of runs to down No. 5 Airline in the Class 5A championship game, 3-1. The title is Barbe’s fifth in program history.
Airline got the scoring started in the third with back-to-back hits including Paris Endris’ RBI single that gave the Vikings a 1-0 advantage. It was one of only six hits allowed by Barbe pitcher Halie Pappion. The junior allowed only one extra-base hit while striking out eight in seven innings.
The pitching duel saw the Lady Vikings send LSU signee Raelin Chaffin to the circle and the future Lady Tiger only allowed five total hits, but Barbe would make the most of those base knocks in the fourth.
Arkansas commit, Nyjah Fontenot started the scoring for Barbe with a solo home run to open the fourth inning. Following a double by Southern signee Alana Marks, Madison Chretien would earn her most outstanding player of the game award with a two-run shot to left field that would give the Lady Bucs the 3-1 lead. Chretien finished the day with two of Barbe’s hits and two RBIs.
Despite threatening again in the sixth inning, the Airline offense would be silenced from that point on as Pappion closed out the game to give Barbe the Class 5A state title, its first since 1997.
