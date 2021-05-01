Hamilton Christian School holds ‘Academic Signing Day’ for seniors

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Hamilton Christian School held the first of its kind “Academic Signing Day” to honor their seniors. Similar to athletic scholarship signing days, seniors were recognized for their achievements.
Hamilton Christian School had a 100% college acceptance rate out of the 14 students graduating this semester, and over $1 million in scholarships were offered.
The first annual event celebrates seniors who have committed to attended college, technical schools and trade schools.
“This was just commemorating all that hard work and effort and their ability to push through and still be successful,” said Principal, Morgan Daugherty.
Hurricanes, a winter storm and a pandemic all made for a challenging year for local high school seniors.
“I never thought that I would have came back to Hamilton, but thanks to Ms. Morgan and all of the coaches and staff for bringing us back over here and having a great year,” said senior, Daivionna Smith.
“The ice storm and two hurricanes made it worse, but you got to push through. God makes a way for everything,” said senior, Isaiah Mormon.
Daivionna Smith has put in years of hard work for this moment. She will be attending the University of Louisiana Lafayette.
“Not only staying up late but coming to school every day, learning, listening to what the teachers are telling you. Because they are really telling the truth,” said Smith.
After all the hurdles they faced in the past year, they finally have something to celebrate.
“It has been hard, but the teachers push us every day. They push us to be our best self, and that is what we are right now,” said Mormon.
“It is exciting - just have it at this school after everything that done happened to Lake Charles. We made it. We did it,” said Smith.
Principal Daugherty says they hope to make this event a tradition moving forward.
