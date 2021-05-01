FIRST ALERT: Storms moving in overnight pose a severe and heavy rain threat

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Watching for a heavy rain/severe threat through midday Sunday
By Ben Terry | May 1, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT - Updated May 1 at 10:47 PM
Storms arrive after midnight
Storms arrive after midnight (Source: KPLC)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re on storm alert mode overnight as another round of heavy rain and possible severe storms moves through Southwest Louisiana. This risk will last through midday Sunday as another round of strong storms fires up closer to sunrise. The National Weather Service has our entire area under a Flash Flood Watch until midday Sunday, although no other severe weather watches have been posted at this time.

Heavy rain/severe threat
Heavy rain/severe threat (Source: KPLC)

The upper level low responsible for these spontaneous storm complexes developing across Texas and moving into Louisiana will begin to make some headway in moving toward the northeast overnight, thus kicking up on last round of strong storms that will move in through the first half of the day on Sunday. These storms will pose a severe risk and could include damaging winds, large hail and torrential downpours. 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible in localized areas.

Hourly rain chances
Hourly rain chances (Source: KPLC)

Storms and rain should wind down pretty quickly by Sunday afternoon, giving way to a stint of drier weather through Monday before our next round of heavy rain and storms arrives Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tuesday’s rain chances are now up to 80% for a threat of heavy downpours and possibly some stronger storms that will need to be watched as we get closer.

Storms kick back up Sunday morning
Storms kick back up Sunday morning (Source: KPLC)

After Tuesday, some good news on the weather front as a longer duration of drier weather aides in warmer afternoon highs in the middle 80s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Little to no rain returns to our forecast after Tuesday in the longer-range forecast.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.