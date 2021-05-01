FIRST ALERT: Storms moving in overnight pose a severe and heavy rain threat

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re on storm alert mode overnight as another round of heavy rain and possible severe storms moves through Southwest Louisiana. This risk will last through midday Sunday as another round of strong storms fires up closer to sunrise. The National Weather Service has our entire area under a Flash Flood Watch until midday Sunday, although no other severe weather watches have been posted at this time.
The upper level low responsible for these spontaneous storm complexes developing across Texas and moving into Louisiana will begin to make some headway in moving toward the northeast overnight, thus kicking up on last round of strong storms that will move in through the first half of the day on Sunday. These storms will pose a severe risk and could include damaging winds, large hail and torrential downpours. 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible in localized areas.
Storms and rain should wind down pretty quickly by Sunday afternoon, giving way to a stint of drier weather through Monday before our next round of heavy rain and storms arrives Tuesday ahead of a cold front. Tuesday’s rain chances are now up to 80% for a threat of heavy downpours and possibly some stronger storms that will need to be watched as we get closer.
After Tuesday, some good news on the weather front as a longer duration of drier weather aides in warmer afternoon highs in the middle 80s for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Little to no rain returns to our forecast after Tuesday in the longer-range forecast.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
