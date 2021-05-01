DeRidder student takes home top prize in Congressional Art Competition

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Friday, April 30, United States Representative Mike Johnson announced the winners of this year’s Congressional Art Competition, The Best of Louisiana.
The Congressional Art Competition is a nationwide, visual art contest for high school students, where one piece of artwork from each district is chosen to be displayed in the U.S. Capitol Building. The second and third place selections will be proudly displayed in the Congressman’s district offices.
First place went to Rachel Morvant, of DeRidder, and second and third went to Madalyn Hobbs of Shreveport and Ashley Smith, of Bernice.
“Congratulations to this year’s Congressional Art Competition winners! There is so much artistic talent in our district, and it’s awesome to see what our high school students come up with each year. We’re looking forward to seeing the first place artwork showcased in the U.S. Capitol, and we will proudly display the second place and third place paintings in my district offices in Louisiana,” said Johnson.
