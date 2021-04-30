Utah man accused of stealing vehicle and leading authorities on pursuit

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Utah man is accused of stealing a vehicle and leading Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Louisiana State Police on a pursuit.
According to Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft, the sheriff’s office arrested Darin Joshua Terry, 27, of Ogden, Utah, April 30.
Craft says the sheriff’s office received a report of a stolen vehicle located at a residence on Crosby Loop.
Deputy William Mills responded to the location and observed a white male, who upon seeing the Deputy, allegedly immediately entered into a truck and fled the scene, according to Craft.
Craft says deputy Mills pursued the vehicle which was confirmed stolen from Shreveport.
Craft says the male subject allegedly failed to observe a stop sign and crashed into the median on Highway 28 east. The subject was able to regain control of the vehicle and allegedly headed eastbound at a high rate of speed, according to Craft.
Other VPSO Deputies and Troopers with the Louisiana State Police attempted to stop Terry, according to Craft.
Craft says during the course of the pursuit, Terry traveled on numerous roadways in the area of Highway 28 (both east and westbound) and in the Slagle community.
Terry allegedly drove through the parking lot of the Slagle Mall at a high rate of speed and almost struck another vehicle while doing so, according to Craft.
At one point during the pursuit, Terry allegedly did donuts in the middle of Highway 469 before driving through the yard of a residence where he barely avoided becoming stuck in the mud, according to Craft.
Craft says Terry then drove through a privately owned fence in two locations on the same property before traveling down an old logging road and allegedly crashing the stolen vehicle into a large tree.
Craft says Terry removed his shirt and hat while fleeing on foot into a heavily wooded area, and crawled beneath a low hanging branch of a tree and allegedly raked debris over his person in an effort to conceal himself from Deputies.
Simpson Police Chief Dale Strauser responded to the location to assist in the search for Terry with his K9.
Craft says deputies located Terry and took him into custody without incident.
Terry is being booked into the VPSO jail on numerous criminal charges, according to Craft.
