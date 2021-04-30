SWLA Arrest Report - Apr. 29, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for April 29, 2021.
Dakota Wayne Cradeur, 33, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Dalson Owen Bourque, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stephen Adam Snider, 38, Lake Charles: Third offense DWI; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle while under suspension; failure to obey traffic control signals.
John Michael Consigney, 37, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner.
Susan Haley Franques, 50, Sulphur: Burglary; theft under $1,000.
Derek Paul Fruge, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; aggravated assault; battery; bank fraud (2 charges); theft under $5,000; unauthorized use of an access card; forgery (2 charges).
Willie Jean Snell Jr., 50, DeQuincy: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges); possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).
Dorian Dewayne Lewis, 37, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault.
Marquisia Antoinette Irvine, 21, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.
Jammie Lee Watson Sr., 47, Lake Charles: First offense battery of a dating partner.
Jeri Amber Eckard, 35, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; child endangerment.
Ray Anthony Kelly Jr., 43, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges); contempt of court (3 charges).
Kentrell Anthony Williams Sr., 42, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug (2 charges).
Anthony Jackson, 47, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Irving Keith Thibodeaux, 66, Iowa: Domestic abuse.
Jacque Lorenzo Gatewood, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; driving on a roadway laned for traffic.
Gregory Anthony Cole Jr., 41, Westlake: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Jason Allen Cormier, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; failure to register as a sex offender.
Michael William Arabie, 45, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kadrian Antoine Davis, 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; broken headlamps; driver must be licensed; no motor vehicle insurance; driver must be licensed; owner must have vehicle registration.
Jeremy Wayne Schexnayder, 38, Iowa: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Paul Abshire, 55, LaPorte, TX: Out of state detainer.
Gregory Jerome Hill, 47, Houston, TX: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.