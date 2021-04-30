Southern University officially announces Jason Rollins as the 19th head football coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University has officially named Jason Rollins as the 19th head football coach of the Jaguars program.
Rollins will take over for Dawson Odums, who accepted the head coaching job at Norfolk State University, who spent nearly a decade at the helm for the Jags.
“You ever heard of a dream coming true? This is a dream come true to stand at the podium to be announced as the head football coach of Southern University,” said coach Rollins during Friday’s press conference. " So, I’m living proof that dreams can come true.”
Rollins served as the Safeties coach and Special Teams Coordinator this past season.
