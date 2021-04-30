Saints take Houston DE Payton Turner at No. 28

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With the No. 28 pick of the NFL Draft, the New Orleans Saints select defensive end Payton Turner out of Houston.
He’s 6′6, 270 pounds, with long arms and great length, which is necessary at that position. He’s a player labeled as having a ‘tremendous upside.’
He had solid production while at Houston. Last season, Turner had five sacks in five games played, including two against Tulane.
He’ll join a rotation of Cam Jordan, Marcus Davenport, and Carl Granderson. Payton said he will get on the field in his first year.
