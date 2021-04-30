Rental car shortage

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Rental car companies are struggling to keep up with demand. It’s a national problem that hits even closer to home with so many people losing their vehicles during hurricane season.
He says that only 10% of his rental sales are from people taking a vacation, that leaves 90% of his sales to the people in need here in SWLA.
The damage from Hurricanes Laura and Delta left many people having to get a rental car while their actual car is in the shop.
Auto Rentals ETC General manager Eric Stroderd says that some may say to just buy more cars but it’s not that easy, we are experiencing this extreme shortage of microchips leaving auto production at nearly a standstill.
“So if you’re a rental car operator, at this point you’re stuck with the inventory that you have allocated or what’s in your inventory, you can’t purchase any new cars. So everybody’s in a bind or position where the demand is higher than we’ve ever experienced but yet the inventory supply is shorter than we’ve ever experienced”
Auto Rentals ETC found themselves pulling from their different locations to try to help fulfill the need of those who need help in Southwest Louisiana. Last year, rental car companies took a hard hit as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of them found themselves trying to stay afloat by selling their cars.
Now as vaccine roll outs continue, general manager Eric Stroderd says that many people are trying to get back on the road and the cars to meet the demand are just simply not there because of a microchip shortage and there isn’t a fast solution to this.
“This demand is still high and right now because of this microchip problem, there is a huge inventory shortage. So in the rental car world, so in the rental car world all we would typically do is go buy more cars and right now we cant.”
He says while there is no fast solution, he will do what he can to help meet the needs of people here in SWLA.
With an increase in demand, Stroderd adds that we can expect to see an increase in the rental rates as well.
