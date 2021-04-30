Public Commissioner speaks on natural disasters effect on utilities

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Republican Parish Executive Committee hosted a round-table discussion for topics including the effects of natural disasters on utility companies. Public service commissioners regulate essential utility services.
“We get a report every month on the cost of electricity in Louisiana, and when you look at other states, most months out of the year, Louisiana has the lowest electricity rates in America,” said Public Service Commissioner, Mike Francis.
Francis says, while we generally have lower than average electricity prices in the state, there have been considerable fluctuations in pricing since last year’s storms and the recent ice storm.
“We have devastating hurricanes and cold weather and because of that, the public utilities have been off somewhat,” said Francis.
But, he says despite the weather phenomenons our area has faced, we should not dismiss the fact that utility prices normally remain lower than average.
“If you look at overall and year-round, your reliability and your price, you must judge us on that, not on a few weeks out of the year when we have a hundred-year storm,” said Francis.
Additionally, commissioners and local officials have proposed that these companies become regulated at the local level. This is because utility companies that are not considered monopolies, such as Suddenlink, are not regulated by the state commissioner.
“If that happens and it becomes under the public service commission, I promise you we will have the same result on the internet that we did on electricity,” said Francis.
Francis says they are continuing to work to ensure there are no electricity cut-offs for those struggling during this time.
