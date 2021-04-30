Police release name of man found dead at Lakeshore motel

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Officials with the Lake Charles Police Department have released the name of the person found dead following an incident at a motel on Lakeshore Drive Wednesday.
Lt. Jeff Keenum said in a news release that the deceased is Kyner Gene Rollins, 44, from California.
Lake Charles police said Wednesday that they responded to shots fired from a room at the Oasis Inn and Suites around 5:16 a.m. Wednesday. Because the shots were fired toward I-10, the interstate was shut down for about four hours.
Police treated the incident as a barricade situation, calling in negotiators and the SWAT team.
Keenum says after not having any success in making contact with the subject, the SWAT team entered the room and found Rollins dead.
Sgt. John Russell is the lead investigator.
