Pokes hold on for 8-6 win over UNO in series opener

After going up 3-2, McNeese (20-21, 13-11 SLC) added two more runs in the bottom of the seventh before chasing UNO starter Haden Erbe who left the game after giving up a lead-off walk to Payton Harden then back-to-back singles from Clayton Rasbeary and Nate Fisbeck, the latter scoring Harden to make it a 4-2 game. Following a fielder’s choice by Obregon put runners at first and third with one out, Peyton Johnson laid down a safety squeeze sacrifice bunt that scored Rasbeary and increasing the lead to 5-2. Another run crossed the plate when Reid Bourque drew a bases-loaded walk to put the Pokes up 6-2.