National Tourism and Travel Week starting Sunday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - As the tourism industry has taken a huge hit here in Lake Charles as an aftermath of not only COVID-19 but two hurricanes, Visit Lake Charles Public Relations Manager Kathryn Duncan says this is the time for us to unite to celebrate the value that travel brings to us.
Visit Lake Charles will be stopping by many different businesses and attractions throughout the week to take the time to personally thank everyone who makes Southwest Louisiana so special.
As attractions make their way back to the Lake area, Duncan highlights a list of things you can do to get out of the house from live music, to the Spring Art Walk, the Chennault Airshow, and a lot of different sporting events.
She adds that even though Southwest Louisiana has been through so much this past year, she feels like this is also a very exciting time to live here.
“A lot of our restaurants were closed or limited services, and attractions were closed. So for a short period of time things were a little bit difficult to explore in Southwest Louisiana but now we’re looking at so many different events coming up, new restaurants opening, and so I feel like its really a positive time and exciting time to live in SWLA.”
Duncan encourages everyone to take advantage of the upcoming week by checking out new locations whether it is a restaurant or a beach.
“Being able to experience new places, new cuisines, new culture, is a refresh button for me. Like I feel energized and ready to come back to work and just excited to start work on a Monday after a long weekend exploring wherever I was able to go that weekend, you need it.”
