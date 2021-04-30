Local Sulphur organization assists community after hurricanes

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - From providing immediate relief to helping with job skills, one local organization is trying to tackle issues in the community on the west side of the parish.
Immediately after the hurricanes with only one usable building, the Sulphur Christian Community Coalition (SC3) launched a distribution effort.
“Even with all of the damage and stuff that we had, we were able to work out of there. We were able to serve our community,” says Sheri Hogg, Director for the Hope Center
They’ve since transitioned from immediate relief to long-term recovery. The agency offers hurricane help, job training and educational resources, among other programs.
“What’s really neat and I think unique about our organization is that we are very flexible. We are able to meet the community needs when they happen.”
Even prior to the hurricanes, Joanne Coleman, Empowerment Programming Director, says SC3 was providing some of the most vulnerable in the community a second chance.
“So, the people that we serve are the people who have the needs that struggle with poverty, that struggle with addiction, that struggle with the generational curses that they say.”
Lonny Harris is now a cook for the Open-Door Biker Church, after being assisted by SC3
“Whatever your need is, they pretty much will help you with it like that. They’ll point you in the right direction, and those are the core values that broken people need.”
For more information on SC3, click HERE or call (337) 287-0483.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.